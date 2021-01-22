The 2020 Electoral College Spectrum

Final version (certified results)
The 2020 Electoral College Spectrum1
DC-3
VT-3
(6)2
IL-20
(162)
NV-6
(249)
AK-3
(125)
TN-11
(60)
MA-11
(17)
OR-7
(169)
PA-203
(269 | 289)
SC-9
(122)
AL-9
(49)
MD-10
(27)
NJ-14
(183)
WI-103
(273 | 269)
KS-6
(113)
KY-8
(40)
HI-4
(31)
CO-9
(192)
AZ-11
(308 | 259)
NE CD1-1
MO-10
(107)
SD-3
(32)
CA-55
(86)
NM-5
(197)
GA-16
(319 | 248)
IN-11
(96)
AR-6
(29)
NY-29
(115)
VA-13
(210)
NC-15
(232)
MT-3
(85)
ID-4
(23)
ME CD1-1
RI-4
(120)
ME-2
(212)
FL-29
(217)
MS-6
(82)
OK-7
(19)
CT-7
(127)
NH-4
(216)
TX-38
(188)
LA-8
(76)
ND-3
(12)
WA-12
(139)
MN-10
NE CD2-1
(227)
ME CD2-1
OH-18
(150)
NE-2
(68)
WV-5
(9)
DE-3
(142)
MI-16
(243)
IA-6
(131)
UT-6
(66)
WY-3
NE CD3-1
(4)
1 Follow the link for a detailed explanation on how to read the Electoral College Spectrum.
2 The numbers in the parentheses refer to the number of electoral votes a candidate would have if he or she won all the states ranked prior to that state. If, for example, Trump won all the states up to and including Pennsylvania (Biden's toss up states through Pennsylvania), he would have 289 electoral votes. Trump's numbers are only totaled through the states he would need in order to get to 270. In those cases, Biden's number is on the left and Trump's is on the right in bold italics.
3 Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the states where Biden crossed the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidential election, the tipping point states in the order. The tipping point cells are shaded in yellow to denote that and the font color is adjusted to attempt to reflect the category in which the state is.
More analysis to come.
