Wednesday, November 4, 2020
The Electoral College Map (11/4/20) -- Afternoon Update
Update for the afternoon of November 4.
Multiple outlets have called:
Maine CD2 for Trump
Wisconsin for Biden
Michigan for Biden
Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania remain unsettled.
--
