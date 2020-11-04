Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The Electoral College Map (11/4/20) -- Afternoon Update

Update for the afternoon of November 4.


Multiple outlets have called:
Maine CD2 for Trump
Wisconsin for Biden
Michigan for Biden

Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania remain unsettled.
Posted by Josh Putnam at 5:00 PM
