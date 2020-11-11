The Electoral College Map (11/11/20) -- Alaska Raises Trump's Total

Update for the morning of November 11.
New tranche of counted ballots in the Last Frontier puts Alaska in President Trump's column.
Biden leads in Arizona (no consensus call) and Georgia (uncalled with upcoming hand recount) while Tump has the edge in North Carolina (uncalled but results likely after November 12 deadline for mail-in ballots to arrive).
To this point, the 2020 map looks like the 2016 map with the exception of Biden flips in Michigan, Nebraska's second congressional district, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
--
Recent posts:
Recent posts:
No comments:
Post a Comment